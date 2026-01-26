Registration In Progress for Summer Camp in St. Johns County

Is it too early to talk about summer? While 2026 is in full motion St. Johns Parks and Recreation are giving the kiddos something to look forward to during these unusual cold weather days in Florida.

Registration is now underway for their Summer Camps in St. Johns County Parks and Recreation from their Facebook page and it will give kids a great opportunity to learn new skills and make friends.

Some of the activities being offered are:

Exploration Camp

Fishing Camp

Archery Camp - where beginners are taught introductory skills, safety, and introductory bow hunting and bow fishing with equipment provided.

With less than 150 days from the first day of summer these slots are filling up fast so if you want to take advantage of this great summer program you can get more details and sign up here.