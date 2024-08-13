Entertainment

Relationship expert says if this doesn’t happen in first 3 months of dating.... dump them!

By Toni Foxx

You’ve been dating someone for awhile and you’re thinking...maybe this isn’t going to work out... maybe I should break up with them.... but how do you know if you REALLY should pull the plug?

Well, one relationship expert says it’s easy to determine whether to break up with someone and he says it happens early in your courtship.

A guy named Jake Maddock, who bills himself as a dating guru on Instagram, and owns a relationship coaching business in Australia, says it all boils down to those three little words..... Maddock says if you start dating someone and they don’t say “I love you” within the first three months . . . DUMP THEM.

He claims the first “I love you” usually happens around the two-month mark when people are a good fit for each other.  So if it doesn’t happen by three months, stop wasting your time.  It’s hopeless, and they’re not your “ideal partner.”


He’s facing some flak for it online.  A lot of people think three months is too SOON to say it.  Or, it at least shouldn’t disqualify you. 

I've been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I'm now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I'm excited to be on Easy 102.9.

