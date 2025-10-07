Entertainment

Reliving the chaos of MNF in Duuuval through the eyes of TikTok

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Jags fans were hyped for Monday Night Football Jags fans were hyped for Monday Night Football
By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

It doesn’t get more electric than the last-second-roller-coaster that Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had all of Jacksonville on last night. However, the ride does get more fun when you take the scenic route through TikTok

We begin at the tailgate where any respectable fan begins their gameday adventure.

@houseofhighlights

Jags fans been waiting on that Super Bowl 🤣🤣 #nfl #football #jags #fan

♬ original sound - House of Highlights

While we might have some out-there folks walking around the parking lots, the most out-there character in the area is always king of the elite mascots Jaxson DeVille!

It was game time and this one had it’s ups...

...and it’s downs...

...but none more exciting than #16 giving us a heart attack in the final seconds of the game!

When they interviewed Trevor after the game and asked him what was going through his mind, he said “PANIC. Sheer panic!”

These girls knew exactly what he was talking about!

This was a win even the internet of haters could enjoy!

@fanduel

The Jaguars win a THRILLER thanks to Trevor Lawrence’s late-game heroics over the Kansas City Chiefs 🤯 (via @g@graceJ#JacksonvilleJaguarsK#KansasCityChiefsF#Fallf#fail

♬ There She Goes - CYRIL & MOONLGHT & The La's

REJOICE JACKSONVILLE!

DUUUVAL!

Even Coach Coen was JACKED!

@jaguars

Our favorite weekly tradition: Postgame speech 🥲 #NFL #jacksonvillejaguars #DUUUVAL #MNF #liamcoen

♬ original sound - DUUUVAL

It doesn’t get a whole lot easier next week as the Seahawks squawk into town - we’ll see you at the Bank!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News