Reliving the chaos of MNF in Duuuval through the eyes of TikTok

It doesn’t get more electric than the last-second-roller-coaster that Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars had all of Jacksonville on last night. However, the ride does get more fun when you take the scenic route through TikTok

We begin at the tailgate where any respectable fan begins their gameday adventure.

While we might have some out-there folks walking around the parking lots, the most out-there character in the area is always king of the elite mascots Jaxson DeVille!

It was game time and this one had it’s ups...

...and it’s downs...

...but none more exciting than #16 giving us a heart attack in the final seconds of the game!

When they interviewed Trevor after the game and asked him what was going through his mind, he said “PANIC. Sheer panic!”

These girls knew exactly what he was talking about!

This was a win even the internet of haters could enjoy!

REJOICE JACKSONVILLE!

DUUUVAL!

Even Coach Coen was JACKED!

It doesn’t get a whole lot easier next week as the Seahawks squawk into town - we’ll see you at the Bank!