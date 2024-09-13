Remember Flappy Bird? Its Returning in 2025!

Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android devices next year after being pulled from the App Store and Google Play by its developer, Dong Nguyen, in 2014 for being too addictive for users.

According to the Flappy Bird website, users will be able to play with brand-new characters, including a three-eyed bird named Trixy, a penguin named Peng, a bird with a unicorn named Quirky and a robot bird named Tekno.

The game will allow users to play different game modes as well, including a basketball shooting game, a more competitive mode and a practice mode.