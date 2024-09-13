Entertainment

Remember Flappy Bird? Its Returning in 2025!

By Dex & Barbie T

Flappy Bird

By Dex & Barbie T

Flappy Bird is returning to iOS and Android devices next year after being pulled from the App Store and Google Play by its developer, Dong Nguyen, in 2014 for being too addictive for users.

According to the Flappy Bird website, users will be able to play with brand-new characters, including a three-eyed bird named Trixy, a penguin named Peng, a bird with a unicorn named Quirky and a robot bird named Tekno.

The game will allow users to play different game modes as well, including a basketball shooting game, a more competitive mode and a practice mode.

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!