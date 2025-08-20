Entertainment

🍽️ The Restaurant Turn-Offs That Drive Diners Away

By Dex & Barbie T
By Dex & Barbie T

Going out to eat these days feels more like a treat than a regular thing, but when we do splurge, the last thing we want is for the whole vibe to be ruined before the appetizers even hit the table.

A new survey of 1,000 U.S. diners reveals the biggest restaurant deal-breakers … and honestly, I’d walk outta the restaurant if I had any of these:

  • 🚫 Rude staff tops the list — 40% of people say they’d never come back if the service is bad. In fact, 2 in 10 admit they’ve literally walked out because of it.
  • 🥶 Cold food = cold goodbye. 35% of diners say that’s enough to make them never return.
  • Long waits are a killer. Nearly 30% say they’ve walked out before ordering just because the wait was too long.
  • 🤢 Sticky menus & dirty tables give diners the ick. 24% say that’s a deal-breaker.

And it’s not just about the turn-offs — the poll shows some new dining trends too:

  • 🪑 Table for one, please. Solo dining is on the rise, with 55% of people asking for a seat alone. A third even call it their form of self-care.
  • 👶 Adults hitting the kids’ menu. Yup, 44% say they do it! Some love the smaller portions, others just want those chicken tenders at a lower price.
  • 💳 Tip fatigue is REAL. 54% say those preset tipping screens make them feel pressured, and 44% admit they’re tipping less now. But most people still think tipping delivery drivers is important (59%) and a third say the same about coffee shop staff.

👉 Bottom line: Americans want a clean spot, decent food, and staff that won’t ruin the mood. Sounds simple… but apparently, not every restaurant gets it right.

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

