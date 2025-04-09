The roof collapses at a Dominican Republic nightclub, killing at least 98 people

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — (AP) — Rescuers frantically searched overnight for more survivors in the rubble of the iconic Jet Set nightclub in the Dominican Republic's capital, more than 24 hours after the roof collapsed during a merengue concert attended by politicians, athletes and others. At least 98 people were killed in the collapse early Tuesday.

Rescue crews shushed people around them so they could listen for faint cries for help in the rubble of the one-story building in Santo Domingo. Firefighters removed blocks of broken concrete and used wood planks to lift heavy debris as the noise of drills breaking through concrete filled the air.

Late Tuesday night, those still looking for their family and friends gathered around a man playing a guitar outside the club as they sang hymns.

Emergency operations director Juan Manuel Méndez said Tuesday evening sounds were still being been heard in the rubble and the rescue crews were prioritizing three areas.

“We’re going to search tirelessly for people," Méndez said.

Jet Set is known for its traditional Monday parties where renowned national and international artists performed.

Officials said at least 160 people were injured in the collapse, among them national lawmaker Bray Vargas. Those confirmed dead included a provincial governor and two former Major League Baseball players.

Montecristi Gov. Nelsy Cruz had called President Luis Abinader at 12:49 a.m., saying the club's roof had collapsed and she was trapped, first lady Raquel Arbaje told reporters. Officials said Cruz died later at the hospital.

“This is too great a tragedy,” Abraje said, her voice breaking.

Cruz was the sister of Nelson Cruz, an MLB official and former player. Former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Enrique Blanco Cabrera were also among the dead.

Merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, is among the missing, Méndez said.

Pérez's manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group's saxophonist.

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

Manuel Olivo Ortiz, whose son attended the concert, was among those anxiously waiting in a large crowd for word on their loved ones. “We’re holding on only to God,” Olivo said.

Massiel Cuevas, godmother of 22-year-old Darlenys Batista, was firm in her belief that Batista would be pulled out alive. “I’m waiting for her. She’s in there, I know she’s in there,” Cuevas said.

Abinader visited the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces. “We have faith in God that we will rescue even more people alive,” he told reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the crowd to give ambulances space. At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official read aloud the names of survivors as people surrounding her yelled the names of their loved ones. People also gathered at the National Institute of Forensic Pathology, which shared pictures of the victims for identification.

The club said it was cooperating with authorities. “There are no words to express the pain this event has caused. What happened has been devastating for everyone,” the owner, Antonio Espaillat, said in the statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse or when the Jet Set building was last inspected.

A spokeswoman for the Ministry of Public Works referred questions to the mayor’s office. A spokesperson for the mayor’s office did not respond to a message for comment.

Prosecutor Rosalba Ramos told TV station CDN that while “everyone wants to know” what happened, authorities were still focused on finding survivors.

___

Coto reported from San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.