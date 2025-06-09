Runaway zebra that became an internet celebrity is captured

Ed the zebra was finally captured yesterday. He’s the pet zebra that went missing near Nashville last week. He had arrived at a central Tennessee community called Christiana on May 30... there are no details as to whether it was a farm or a zoo... but he escaped the next day.

There was video of him running down an interstate, which they had to close as they tried to catch him. There were other sightings of him. Of course, the internet went crazy with memes.

But they finally safely caught him and airlifted him by helicopter to an animal trailer.

Celebrity Zebra Ed rescued safely Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is happy to report Tango 82 aviation crews located Zebra Ed and returned him to his owner Sunday. Ed was located in a pasture located near the Buchanan Estates subdivision near Interstate 24. Sheriff’s deputies established command with the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency Sunday morning. Deputies were on standby for safety of the residents who live nearby. Ed was airlifted and flown by helicopter back to a waiting animal trailer. He became an international sensation through social media memes throughout the country. The zebra originally arrived in Christiana May 30. His owner reported him missing the next day. Drivers on Interstate 24 watched him scampering across the highways in both the eastbound and westbound lanes Saturday. He escaped into a wooded area and disappeared until being spotted Thursday. The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office appreciates the THP and TWRA for their assistance in the successful rescue. Video supplied by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Posted by Rutherford County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, June 8, 2025

Hopefully, Ed will have a wonderful calm life after this.