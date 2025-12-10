Santa Drone Got Intercepted While Delivering Goods To A Correctional Center

Who knew being on Santa’s ‘Naught List’ could grant you Christmas gifts?
That’s what happened at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina as a drone was carrying a feast fit for a King to prison inmates to give them some holiday cheer according to Action News Jax.
Some items on the prisoners ‘Christmas List’ for #OperationContrabandChristmas were
- Steak
- Crab legs
- Old Bay Seasoning
- Marijuana
- Cigarettes
Before making it to prison inmates prison guards played ‘The Grinch’ and confiscated the package spoiling their Christmas holiday meal.
Now flying a drone near a prison site in South Carolina is a misdemeanor could be punishable by spending 30 days in jail, and contraband is a felony and could be punishable up to 10 years in jail.
No arrests have been made at this time.