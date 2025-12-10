Santa Drone Got Intercepted While Delivering Goods To A Correctional Center

Who knew being on Santa’s ‘Naught List’ could grant you Christmas gifts?

That’s what happened at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina as a drone was carrying a feast fit for a King to prison inmates to give them some holiday cheer according to Action News Jax.

Some items on the prisoners ‘Christmas List’ for #OperationContrabandChristmas were

Steak

Crab legs

Old Bay Seasoning

Marijuana

Cigarettes

Before making it to prison inmates prison guards played ‘The Grinch’ and confiscated the package spoiling their Christmas holiday meal.

Now flying a drone near a prison site in South Carolina is a misdemeanor could be punishable by spending 30 days in jail, and contraband is a felony and could be punishable up to 10 years in jail.

No arrests have been made at this time.