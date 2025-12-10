Entertainment

Santa Drone Got Intercepted While Delivering Goods To A Correctional Center

By Shawn Knight
The guard found the contraband in the prison yard.
Confiscated meal: A guard at a South Carolina prison intercepted a package of goodies from a drone that dropped it into the prison yard. (South Carolina Department of Corrections)
By Shawn Knight

Who knew being on Santa’s ‘Naught List’ could grant you Christmas gifts?

That’s what happened at Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina as a drone was carrying a feast fit for a King to prison inmates to give them some holiday cheer according to Action News Jax.

Some items on the prisoners ‘Christmas List’ for #OperationContrabandChristmas were

  • Steak
  • Crab legs
  • Old Bay Seasoning
  • Marijuana
  • Cigarettes

Before making it to prison inmates prison guards played ‘The Grinch’ and confiscated the package spoiling their Christmas holiday meal.

Now flying a drone near a prison site in South Carolina is a misdemeanor could be punishable by spending 30 days in jail, and contraband is a felony and could be punishable up to 10 years in jail.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Shawn Knight

Shawn Knight

You can hear Shawn on Hot106.5 weekdays from 3pm-7pm and on Power 106.1 10am-3pm.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News