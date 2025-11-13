Santa’s on his way to The Orange Park Mall on November 15 🎅

Christmas is officially in the air as Santa plans to ring in the season at The Orange Park Mall this Saturday, November 15:

Starting at 11 a.m., visitors can enjoy festive face painting, a Santa letter-writing station, and an “iced hot chocolate” stop before knocking out their Christmas shopping!

Stick around at 11:30 a.m. to witness Papa Elf hosting an interactive storytelling adventure to help bring Santa’s arrival to life. Santa will make his grand entrance in the JCPenny Court, bringing North Pole magic for all!

Kids can also enjoy workshop-themed games, including an Etch A Sketch Toy Station where little tinkerers can help Santa design new toys.

To add even more festive cheer, the Clay County Animal Shelter will be on-site with adorable, adoptable pups ready to find furever homes.

Even though the event wraps up at 1 p.m., families have all season long to capture the Christmas spirit in their pictures with Santa, available through Christmas Eve.