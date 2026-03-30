School Bus Registration For Duval County is Now Open

Even though we are getting close to the end of the school year Duval County Public School are sending a reminder to parents and guardians that registration for bus services for the upcoming school year is now open.
According to Duval County Public Schools to meet requirements for bus service:
- Elementary School students who live more than 1 and a half miles from their assigned school.
- Middle and High School students who live more than 2 miles from their assigned school.
- Magnet School students have transportation options with specific guidelines.
Not eligible
- Special Transfer Option (STO) students are ineligible for bus transportation services.
For more information and to register your child click here.