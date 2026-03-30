School Bus Registration For Duval County is Now Open

Even though we are getting close to the end of the school year Duval County Public School are sending a reminder to parents and guardians that registration for bus services for the upcoming school year is now open.

According to Duval County Public Schools to meet requirements for bus service:

Elementary School students who live more than 1 and a half miles from their assigned school.

students who live more than from their assigned school. Middle and High School students who live more than 2 miles from their assigned school.

students who live more than from their assigned school. Magnet School students have transportation options with specific guidelines.

Not eligible

Special Transfer Option (STO) students are ineligible for bus transportation services.

For more information and to register your child click here.