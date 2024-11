If you’ve got a ton of leftover Halloween candy, here’s a way you can get rid of it, without wasting it or gaining weight.

Send it to the troops AND get paid for it through a program called, Cash for Candy. They’ll pay you $10 a pound for it, up to $100 and send it to troops overseas.

The candy has to be unopened and not expired. Also, they have a $10,000 total payout and it’s first come, first served, so if you want to make money on this, send that candy in ASAP.

