Seth Rogen, Cristin Milioti, Noah Wyle and more react to Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — This year's crop of Emmy nominees were announced Tuesday. "Severance" led with 27 Emmy nominations, while "The Studio" led comedy nominees with 23 in a dominant year for Apple TV+.

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards will air on CBS from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Sept. 14. Nate Bargatze is slated to host.

Here are the reactions for some of the day's notable nominees:

Seth Rogen for “The Studio”

"Being at this point in our lives and making a thing that has this type of attention is just so kind of novel in a lot of ways, and really exciting and thrilling and very validating in a way that I’m not used to being validated. — Rogen, nominated for best actor in a comedy series as well as writing and directing, in an interview.

Evan Goldberg for “The Studio”

"My mother never wanted me to grow up to make a bunch of filthy R-rated comedies, but she is really proud today." — Goldberg, nominated for outstanding writing for a comedy series, in an interview.

Erin Doherty for “Adolescence”

“What I love about this job is that when you do the work so wholeheartedly, even when you move on you learn lessons. If you just sit and listen, and let someone talk, that is such a gorgeous offering, and I don’t think we do it that often. I’m trying to take that forward.” — Doherty, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, in an interview.

Noah Wyle for “The Pitt”

“I’m overjoyed that the nominations were spread across all the different departments as it reflects our collective effort. A heartfelt congrats to all my fellow nominees. I’m humbled and grateful.” — Wyle, nominated for best lead actor in a drama series, wrote in a statement.

Jason Isaacs for “The White Lotus”

“People wanted to watch it. They wanted to talk about it. They wanted to dress as the characters. They wanted to drink pina coladas. They wanted, they wanted to meet, you know, and watch it together.

Look, the real world, the clouds are gathering and it’s not that easy to be in. It’s complicated and challenging to be in and to stay sane and happy and it gave people a happy place to be. And so they just wanted to continue it and so expand it into the periphery of us and our private lives, which seemed a bit odd, but I get why. They wanted to stay talking ‘White Lotus’ stuff.” — Isaacs, nominated for best supporting actor in a drama series, said in an interview.

Tony Gilroy for “Andor”

“I’m really happy to see that the technical side of our show got recognized and Michael Wilkinson and Luke Hall and the sound departments and the visual effects department. I thought that really got a little bit overlooked last time. I wish there’d been more for the actors. — Gilroy, nominated for best drama series and outstanding original music and lyrics, in an interview.

Cristin Milioti for “The Penguin”

“It’s been so beautiful to see how many nominations the show has gotten. I’m so, so thrilled for my fellow cast and crew. It has been a really thrilling day...really wonderful.

“I had been wishing for a role like that for a long time and searching for one, and I just had the time of my life. You know, I connected with that character so deeply.” — Milioti, nominated for best actress in a limited series, heard about the nomination while running errands. She spoke in an interview.

Stephen Graham for “Adolescence”

"Poleaxed is a good word, is it not? (I'm) just so happy and so full of gratitude for the ensemble, for the piece itself as a whole, as a collective... Just the fact that there’s not one specific person or there’s no one specific thing, but each element has been acknowledged, and to be a part of such a wonderful ensemble, to me, is what it’s all about. — Graham was nominated both for best actor and outstanding writing in a limited series or movie. He spoke in an interview.

Connor Tomlinson for “Love On The Spectrum”

"That's amazing...I feel like a leprechaun on St. Patrick's Day.” — Connor Tomlinson, a reality star on “Love On The Spectrum,” reacting in a video message to the show's five nominations.

Jenny Slate for “Dying for Sex”

“I feel really proud, really proud of our show. Really proud of (show inspiration and producer) Nikki Boyer and all the work she’s done. And I just feel so happy that this work came into my life. It’s been one sort of happiness after another.

“Our show really allows people to think about choices they want to make for themselves so that they could have more, so that they could step into the form that they actually like see themselves in, you know, like be the person that they feel that they are, but are somehow kept from." — Slate, nominated for best supporting actress in a limited series or movie, spoke in an interview from her home in Massachusetts.

___

For more coverage on this year's Emmy Awards and recent television shows, visit: https://apnews.com/hub/television

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.