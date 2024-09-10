Entertainment

Shrinkflation Hits Your Bathroom: Toilet Paper Rolls Are Smaller

By Matt Ray
FILE PHOTO: The company that produces Scott toilet paper announced a price increase that is expected this summer.

Price increase FILE PHOTO: The company that produces Scott toilet paper announced a price increase that is expected this summer. (Lazy_Bear/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Matt Ray

Nope you’re not crazy. Writer Mark Dent over at the Hustle has found that yes, your toilet paper is probably running out more quickly.

He began by going on eBay and tracking down a package of Charmin Ultra from 1992 with 170 single-ply sheets per roll. By comparison, a regular roll today has 56 sheets and even a “double” roll 154.

Dent connected with consumer advocate Edgar Dworsky, whose collection of vintage TP goes back even further. In the ‘70s, a Charmin roll had 650 single-ply sheets, but began shrinking consistently over the years. It was down to 400 in 1979.

Roll size tells one story, but another marker of shrinking TP is how much it weighs. Dent writes that a four-pack of Scott, which advertises 1,000 sheets per roll, weighs about a pound, down from 2 pounds a decade ago.

The takeaway is that consumers are paying more money for less product when compared to years ago.

Matt Ray

Matt Ray

Matt is a Jacksonville native and has been in radio for over two decades. Matt also owns his own production company that produces Award winning Radio and TV commercials all over the country for a variety of clients.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!