🍽️Sit Down And EAT! Family Dinners Are Important

By Dex & Barbie T
Above view background of people enjoying feast during dinner party with friends and family
Thanksgiving search FILE PHOTO: Google ranks what people are searching for this Thanksgiving. (Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com)
Eating regular family meals together are linked to better mental and physical health for kids, including lower chances of depression and eating disorders later in life.

A big part of the benefit comes not just from the food, but from the atmosphere: sitting down without screens, talking about your day, sharing stories and letting kids help with meals all make the experience more meaningful.

The author points out that family dinners don’t have to happen every night to be worthwhile, and even occasional shared meals — like Sunday dinner — can give families time to connect, communicate, and enjoy each other’s company in a way that strengthens relationships.

