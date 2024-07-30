Entertainment

Snoop Dogg and USA Women's Gymnastics Are A VIBE!

By Dex & Barbie T

PHOTOS: 2024 Olympics in Paris Snoop Dogg waves as he attends the women's artistic gymnastics qualification round at Bercy Arena at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel/AP)

This is the GOLD MEDAL energy we’re looking for! Snoop Dogg is serving as a Special Correspondent for NBC and regularly appearing in “Primetime in Paris.” The rapper interacts with Team USA athletes and their families, explore Paris, and share his experiences with the primetime audience. Cameras caught Snoop and the USA Women’s Gymnastics team sharing a fun moment during Sundays qualifying round.

