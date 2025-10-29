St. Augustine chef tapped to compete on new Food Network show

Fresh on the heels of finishing second in Halloween Wars on the Food Network, a St. Augustine chef will be putting his competitive apron back on for a new holiday show.

Chef Nils Rowland, owner of Creme de la Cocoa in St. Augustine, posted the announcement on Instagram.

That’s a quick turnaround as Halloween Wars just ended this past Sunday night.

But if anyone can do it, Chef Nils can. They must really love him at the Food Network and I think they really want him to finally win one of these competitions, because they invite him back all the time. My money is on him to finally win it all in this new show. Make sure you watch it and cheer him on.

Sweet Empire: Winter Wars kicks off Nov. 9 at 9:00.