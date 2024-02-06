Stage musical of Prince's 'Purple Rain' finds a fitting place to make its 2025 debut — Minneapolis

The world premiere stage adaptation of Prince's film and album "Purple Rain" is set for spring 2025 at an appropriate place — Prince's hometown of Minneapolis.

The musical will be staged at the State Theatre in Minneapolis with music and lyrics by Prince and a story by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist for his plays “Gloria” and “Everybody.” Lileana Blain-Cruz, a Tony Award nominee for "The Skin of Our Teeth," will direct.

“Prince talked about adapting ‘Purple Rain’ for the stage for years. It’s only fitting that we launch this world premiere musical version in the city where it all began,” said L Londell McMillan, former Prince manager and Larry Mestel, founder & CEO of Primary Wave Music, in a statement. “We’re very excited for the creative team to be inspired by the Minneapolis sound and the unparalleled and unique spirit of the city that Prince inspired.”

Production dates, cast and details will be revealed later.

“Purple Rain” tells the vaguely autobiographical story of an up-and-coming rock musician in the Minneapolis club scene who is juggling a tumultuous home life and a budding romance. he film, which won an Oscar for its song score, includes the hits “Let’s Go Crazy,” “When Doves Cry” and “Take Me With U.”

Prince died in 2016 without a will. His estate and the rights to his music were settled in 2022.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.