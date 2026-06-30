Starbucks’ New Summer Drink Lineup Includes the Return of the Beloved S’mores Frappuccino ☕

Summer just got a little sweeter at Starbucks with their new summer drink lineup!

Back on the menu for the first time in six years starting July 1, the S’mores Frappuccino features a blend of coffee, milk and ice with marshmallow-flavored whipped cream, milk chocolate sauce and a graham cracker crumble topping for that classic campfire-inspired taste:

Joining the seasonal lineup is the new S’mores Cold Brew, made with Starbucks Cold Brew topped with marshmallow cold foam and finished with a sprinkle of graham cracker crumbs.

Keeping with the S’mores lineup is the new S’mores Chai which includes chai tea infused with cozy spices and blended with toasted marshmallow notes, milk chocolate sauce and graham cracker.

The S’mores Frappuccino first launched in 2015 and quickly became a summer favorite among Starbucks fans before disappearing from menus in 2020. Its return has been highly anticipated, with customers frequently asking for the drink to make a comeback.

ICYMI: Earlier this month, Starbucks added two other summer themed drinks to its menu: