Start Your Saturdays Strong with the Florida Blue Healthy Walk at the Orange Park Mall

Whether you’re trying to keep with your New Years Resolution or maintain an already active lifestyle, the Orange Park Mall and Florida Blue are here to help with the return of the Florida Blue Healthy Walk:

This free indoor group walk is held every Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and open to walkers of all ages and fitness levels.

Beginning at the Florida Blue/SunSure Insurance Solutions office (near the AMC Theatre entrance), the walk follows a relaxed, welcoming route throughout the mall with light group exercises and gentle movement activities thoughtfully designed to support beginners and seasoned walkers.

The Florida Blue Healthy Walk is a great way to meet new friends, reconnect with neighbors, and start the weekend feeling energized and positive because walking in a climate-controlled environment makes it easier to stay consistent all year with a friendly sense of motivation and accountability.

The event is open to the public with no registration required. Guests are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes, bring a friend, and get ready to move at their own pace.

For more information, call Robin at 904.862.2660.