Staying in is the new going out! A new survey shows that 72% of Americans now prefer hosting friends at home over hitting the town — and nearly half say this cozy trend kicked off in just the last few years.

So, what’s the secret to the perfect night in?

A great-smelling home. 78% say a pleasant scent makes the space way more inviting, and over 80% actually think about how their home smells before guests show up.

People are spending over two hours prepping for hangouts — whether it’s a birthday bash, movie night, or just catching up over snacks and a little gossip. Bonus points for avoiding crowds, saving cash, and not having to dress up!

And when it comes to setting the vibe, top scents this season are fresh and clean, warm and cozy, and a touch of floral.