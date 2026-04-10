Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as Dolce & Gabbana chairman but will keep a creative role

MILAN — Stefano Gabbana has stepped down as chairman of the fashion house that he co-founded with Domenico Dolce, the company said on Friday.

Gabbana’s resignation from oversight roles was effective Jan. 1. The company called it “a natural evolution of its organizational structure and governance.’’

Gabbana, 63, will continue in his creative role at the company, the statement said.

Gabbana was present at the last runway show in February, with their longtime muse Madonna as a front-row guest. Both he and Dolce greeted Madonna personally at her seat after the show and brought her backstage.

Dolce & Gabbana made its Milan runway debut in 1985, with a focus on Sicilian craftsmanship that has been a touchstone throughout the years for the designers.

The brand grew in popularity in the 1990s with cone bras, corset looks and perfectly tailored black dresses. The designers have often drawn on Dolce's Sicilian roots, with sexy sheer materials and netting for menswear, along with bright floral and fruit prints and jewelry with oversized crosses.

Over the years, they have expanded into fragrance, home goods and watches, among other fashion-adjacent categories.

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