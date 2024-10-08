Entertainment

Study: Wake Up, Ignore Your Phone!

By Toni Foxx

Have a cell phone against your ear? Consider putting it down Woman looking smart phone with tired eyes in bed (Dreamstime/TNS)

By Toni Foxx

Delaying opening your apps in the morning could set you up for a better day.

An expert said that engaging in something in the real world (rather than the virtual) and feeling like you have power over your decisions can make a big difference.

“You were then ready to start the day with some front-loaded positive emotions, which can translate into increased resilience, productivity, willingness to try new things and be more open to experiences. It also makes you a lot nicer to be around.”

Cutting out social media and screen time altogether may be too much to ask. But little tweaks to how you use your phone –– such as not turning to it first thing in the morning ­­–– can make a difference.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!