Study: Wake Up, Ignore Your Phone!

Delaying opening your apps in the morning could set you up for a better day.

An expert said that engaging in something in the real world (rather than the virtual) and feeling like you have power over your decisions can make a big difference.

“You were then ready to start the day with some front-loaded positive emotions, which can translate into increased resilience, productivity, willingness to try new things and be more open to experiences. It also makes you a lot nicer to be around.”

Cutting out social media and screen time altogether may be too much to ask. But little tweaks to how you use your phone –– such as not turning to it first thing in the morning ­­–– can make a difference.