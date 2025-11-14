Summer Walker released a wedding-themed track list for new album, “Finally Over It”!

Ahead of today’s album drop, Summer Walker gave us a hint of what expect from the release of her new album, “Finally Over It” with the unveiling of her official track list on Instagram.

The two-part album track list, separated into disc one (For Better), and disc two (For Worse) is themed like a wedding invitation as she cordially invites you to “a celebration”.

The “wedding party”, includes collabs with a bouquet of different artists including Anderson .Paak, Bryson Tiller, Chris Brown, GloRilla, Mariah the Scientist, Sexyy Red, & Teddy Swims as she puts them all in different “tables”. Which table are you vibin’ with?

Also, I guess you could say her “bachelorette party” was last week when she celebrated the upcoming album with fans at her “Finally Over It” Escape Room Experience.