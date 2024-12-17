Entertainment

“Tangled” Is The Next LIVE-ACTION Disney Movie!

By Dex & Barbie T
Rapunzel is swinging into the world of live-action!

Tangled is the next Disney film to be given the live-action treatment. While no casting has been decided on yet, the director in talks to lead this movie is Michael Gracey, who is known for directing the movie musical, The Greatest Showman!

Mandy Moore, who originally voiced Rapunzel in the animated film pitched Sabrina Carpenter to play the role of Rapunzel in the remake, while Zachary Levi, who originally voiced Flynn Rider pitched Timothée Chalamet. Who do you think would be the best for the live action film?

Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

