Taylor Swift donates $5 million toward Hurricane relief efforts

TAYLOR. ALISON. SWIFT! THANK YOU!

Taylor Swift just made a HUGE donation towards helping those affected by Hurricanes Milton and Helene via Feeding America.

On Wednesday, Feeding America CEO Claire Babineaux-Fontenot said in a statement posted to the organization’s Instagram page that they’re “incredibly grateful” for the superstar singer’s $5 million donation toward hurricane relief efforts.

“This contribution will help communities rebuild and recover, providing essential food, clean water, and supplies to people affected by these devastating storms,” the statement read. “Together, we can make a real impact in supporting families as they navigate the challenges ahead.”

She joins major stars like Dolly Parton (1 million dollar donation to Mountain Ways Foundation) and Morgan Wallen ($500,000 to the Red Cross) who have made large donations to hurricane relief.