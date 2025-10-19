Taylor Swift Fans Raise Over $2 Million For Aquarium After Singer Was Seen Wearing An Otter T-Shirt

Taylor Swift fans have raised over $2 million for an aquarium after she wore a vintage shirt with an otter on it.

In her “The Life Of A Showgirl” film, Swift is seen wearing a faded Monterey Bay Aquarium with a photo of an otter on it along with facts about the animal.

After the aquarium received a bunch of questions about the shirt, they printed off a new batch featuring the original artwork from 1993. The shirts became part of a fundraising campaign for a minimum donation of $65.13 with the 13 cents being a nod to Taylor’s favorite number.

The campaign’s goal was to raise $1 million, but more than doubled it in just two days raising $2.3 million.