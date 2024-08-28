Team’s Bat Dog to Keep Her Job, Despite On Field Incident

A Minor League Baseball team in Florida introduced its new “bat dog” to the public, but the pooch ended up doing her business on the field.

Lucy May, a 10-month-old Labrador retriever, was introduced by Philadelphia Phillies single-A affiliate team the Clearwater Threshers during their game against the Dunedin Blue Jays.

Lucy ran out of the Threshers’ dugout during the third inning and, instead of retrieving a dropped bat, ran into the opposing team’s dugout.

The dog then seemed to get a case of the zoomies and made her way to the infield, where she earned cheers from the crowd by pooping near the pitcher’s mound.

The team’s promotions and game entertaining manager rushed into action to clean up Lucy’s mess.

The canine’s unusual debut went viral on social media, leading the team to respond: “Even though she doesn’t have it quite right, she is 1000% KEEPING her job!”