Texas candidate smokes bong in campaign ad

A Texas Democrat released a campaign ad purportedly showing her smoking marijuana.

Sally Duval is running for the Texas House of Representatives in District 73.

She posted the ad on X and said it was “HIGH time for a change” and Texas residents should have access to “safe, tested marijuana products.”

She takes a hit off the bong at the end of the commercial.

My name is Sally Duval, and I’m running for Texas House of Representatives, and it’s HIGH time for a change. If you agree that we need leaders who will ensure that Texans have access to safe, tested marijuana products, chip in today: https://t.co/r25fbUhVIA pic.twitter.com/xFeYVBNELg — Sally Duval for TX House Dist 73 (@SallyForTexas) September 9, 2024

It’s certainly obvious where she stands on that issue.