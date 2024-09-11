Entertainment

Texas candidate smokes bong in campaign ad

By Toni Foxx
By Toni Foxx

A Texas Democrat released a campaign ad purportedly showing her smoking marijuana.

Sally Duval is running for the Texas House of Representatives in District 73.

She posted the ad on X and said it was “HIGH time for a change” and Texas residents should have access to “safe, tested marijuana products.”

She takes a hit off the bong at the end of the commercial.

It’s certainly obvious where she stands on that issue.

Toni Foxx

Toni Foxx

I’ve been in radio here in Jax, playing country music for a long time, but I’m now trading my cowboy hat in for a lovely tiara & I’m excited to be on Easy 102.9.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!