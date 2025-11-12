Thanksgiving TV shows for kids and where to stream them

Now that Halloween is over it is officially time for the season of giving. If you have a young one and are looking for some festive Thanksgiving shows look no further. As an added bonus, we’ve also included where you can stream these programs.

A CHARLIE BROWN THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Apple TV & Amazon Prime

MICKEY’S THANKS A BUNCH DAY

Where to stream: Disney+

BERENSTAIN BEARS COUNT THEIR BLESSINGS

Where to stream: YouTube

WILD KRATTS: HAPPY TURKEY DAY

Where to stream: Amazon Prime, Apple TV ($2.99)

MAX AND RUBY: MAX’S THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Paramount+

THE TURKEY CAPER (FROM “PUPPY DOG PALS”)

Where to stream: Disney+, Hulu, fuboTV, Amazon Prime ($1.99), Apple TV ($2.99)

ARTHUR’S PERFECT THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: PBS Kids

IF YOU GIVE A MOUSE A PUMPKIN

Where to stream: Amazon Prime

WONDER PETS SAVE THE THANKSGIVING TURKEY

Where to stream: Apple TV, Amazon Prime

SUPER WHY: THE PILGRIMS ARRIVE

Where to stream: PBS Kids, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV

WINNIE THE POOH: SEASONS OF GIVING

Where to stream: Fandango at Home

FRANKLIN’S THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Plex

PAW PATROL: PUPS SAVE THANKSGIVING

Where to stream: Netflix, Paramount+, Hulu, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV