That deaf dumb and blind kid can kick rocks as far as Roger Daltrey is concerned

When you’re a rock god pushing 81, you’ve earned the right to play whatever the hell you want, and more importantly, to not play whatever the hell you don’t. Apparently, one fan at a recent Roger Daltrey solo show in the U.K. didn’t get that memo, and learned a very public, very sweary lesson from The Who’s legendary front-man.

"Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play Pinball Wizard!" Watch Roger Daltrey engage in lively conversation with entitled heckler https://t.co/jmjkOvfguO — Classic Rock Magazine (@ClassicRockMag) April 30, 2025

Daltrey just wrapped up a tour where he was sharing stories and playing a mix of rarities, solo stuff, and some Who hits – just not, it seems, the one song this particular attendee was laser-focused on.

According to reports from Yahoo Entertainment and other sources that caught wind of the rock and roll rumble, one fan kept aggressively demanding “Pinball Wizard.” Roger, bless his platinum record plated heart, initially tried to be polite, stating, “I’m fed up with that. Done it too much.” You’d think that would be clear enough, right? Wrong.

The fan, clearly a wizard at being annoying, then had the audacity to interrupt Daltrey’s cover of The Kinks’ “Days” to inform him that, in her expert opinion, it wasn’t as good as “Pinball Wizard.”

This, predictably, did not go over well.

Daltrey, channeling his inner rock fury, finally told her to, and I quote, “shut the [eff] up.” He wasn’t done. He elaborated, “I can’t play ‘Pinball Wizard’. I’m the world’s worst pinball player you’ve ever seen in your life. I don’t want to do it, ‘cause I just don’t want to do it...open your [effing] ears and listen to this. Much as I appreciate you, I am not going to play ‘Pinball Wizard’.”

Look, I get it, you paid for a ticket, you love “Pinball Wizard”...but there’s a line. Constantly heckling an 81-year-old legend, interrupting his performance to tell him his song choices suck compared to the one you want? That’s just being a Grade-A jackass. Good on him for finally telling her where to stick her silver ball.

©2025 Cox Media Group