'The Brutalist' tops New York Film Critics Circle Awards. Carol Kane, Adrien Brody win acting prizes

NEW YORK — (AP) — Brady Corbet's 3 1/2-hour postwar epic "The Brutalist" won best film from the New York Film Critics Circle on Tuesday, while its lead, Adrien Brody, also won best actor.

The win notches an early awards-season victory for one of the fall's most-talked about films. "The Brutalist," which A24 will release Dec. 20, stars Brody as László Toth, a visionary Hungarian Jewish architect who flees WWII Budapest for America.

Fresh off winning two awards at Monday evening's Gotham Awards, RaMell Ross' "Nickel Boys" picked up another pair of honors. Ross won for directing and the film's director of photography, Jomo Fray, took best cinematography honors. "Nickel Boys," which opens next week, is shot largely from a first-person perspective in telling the story, adapted from Colson Whitehead's novel, of two Black teenagers at an abusive reform school in Jim Crow-era Florida.

The critics group, which last year awarded Martin Scorsese's "Killers of the Flower Moon" best film, will hand out awards in a ceremony on Jan. 8.

Full list of 2024 New York Film Critics Circle winners

Best film: “The Brutalist”

Best director: RaMell Ross, “Nickel Boys”

Best actress: Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Best actor: Adrian Brody, “The Brutalist”

Best screenplay: Sean Baker, “Anora”

Best supporting actress: Carol Kane, “Between the Temples"

Best supporting actor: Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Best international film: “All We Imagine as Light”

Best Non-Fiction Film: “No Other Land”

Best cinematography: Jomo Fray, “Nickel Boys”

Best first film: “Janet Planet”

Best animated film: “Flow”

Special award: To Save and Project: The MoMA International Festival of Film Preservation

