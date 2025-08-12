These are the weirdest things festival cleanup crews have ever found

I’ve been fortunate enough to be part of a few teams that have thrown concerts and festivals over the years. One of the most eye-opening things that happens every time is the sheer amount of garbage, and “stuff” left behind by the crowd!

Trash left behind at Rock on the River festival (Aaron Schachter)

But sometimes we leave things we really meant to take with us...and sometimes those things are very weird!

Forget your standard lost-and-found items like wallets and cell phones. We’re talking about a level of weird that’s truly next-level. According to the people willing to share the lore of their concert/festival cleanup...some of this is what you would consider “atypical”

I can save you some of the read time on Reddit with a list of some of my faves below:

A full set of formal silverware, because who doesn’t enjoy a multi-course meal in a mosh pit? A prosthetic leg filled with mini liquor bottles. Apparently there was a phone number on it, along with, “Call me if found. Or don’t.” A glass wine bottle filled with what appeared to be LIQUID FECES. Hey...when you gotta go... An uneaten burrito tucked inside a shoe. In the Fast Food Shoe biz we call that a Taco Sock A four-foot paper mâché sculpture in the shape of a guy’s junk. I mean...I guess...I think...let’s just move on Two Ziploc bags full of urine. Who wants to be confined to the rigid structure of a plastic bottle anyway? A small bottle of breath freshener that turned out to be LSD. I would hate to be the person who was responsible for the “turned out” part of the discovery. A cat. Like, someone had it on a leash and left it tied to a tree. Jerks. It did end up being a happy ending though, someone else took it home and adopted it. $8 in quarters all sitting in a perfect stack. That’s 32 coins worth of OCD-satisfying-in-between-sets behavior. A tooth. The tooth Fairy is gonna be so annoyed when you let her know she came all the way to your house and you left it at the show!

So next time you’re packing for a festival, maybe do a quick inventory. Do you really need to bring your grandmother’s antique silverware? Is that prosthetic leg absolutely essential for the weekend? And for the love of all that is holy, please keep track of your feces-filled-wine-bottles. The cleanup crews have seen enough!