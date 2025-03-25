This boozy contest wants to keep you drunk for the rest of your (not very long) life

The good-intentioned crazies at Fireball Whisky just announced a contest that’s either incredibly generous or slightly morbid, depending on your perspective.

Sazerac is offering fans a lifetime supply of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, but there is one slight catch… https://t.co/jmpwu7bAZt — The Spirits Business (@spiritsbusiness) March 25, 2025

Fireball is giving away a lifetime supply of their cinnamon-flavored firewater...but there’s a catch. You have to be at least 90 years old to enter.

Yes, you read that right. Ninety. As in, almost a century. As in, you probably remember a time before Fireball even existed. Hell, if you’re 90 or over you were alive before World War 2, home television, and modern air conditioning existed.

This isn’t your average sweepstakes, folks. This is a not-so-long-game strategy from the Fireball peeps.

According to press releases from Fireball themselves, and articles on sites like Food & Wine, this “Senior Citizen Discount” is their way of rewarding their, shall we say, most experienced fans.

@nypost You're as young as you feel! 😉 Learn more about this 106-year-old woman's epic birthday celebration at the link in bio. ♬ original sound - New York Post | News

Now, I’m no actuary, but I’m guessing the average lifespan of a 90-year-old who regularly consumes cinnamon whisky isn’t exactly infinite...so, while a “lifetime supply” sounds impressive, it might actually be, you know, a few bottles.

But hey, who am I to judge? If you’re 90 or older, and you still enjoy a shot of Fireball now and then, more power to you. And if you win this contest, well, congratulations! You’ve officially outlived (and out-drank) most of us.