Tickets on sale for the 311′s stop at the AMP in August

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Ampitheatre announced that the 311, with special guests AWOLNATION and Neon Trees, are coming to town on Aug. 17.

The 311 was formed in 1990 in Omaha, Nebraska, featuring Nick Hexum, Chad Sexton, Tim Mahoney, SA Martinez and P-Nut. The band mixes, rap, reggae and funk into their own unique, hybrid sound – and 32 years later, the band is still regarded as one of the most entertaining and dynamic live bands in the U.S.

311 is one of the longest-running original lineups in rock, alongside iconic acts like U2 and Radiohead, and has released 13 studio albums, 2 greatest hits albums, 2 live albums, 3 DVD’s and a boxed set and have sold over 9 million records in the U.S.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the venue’s Box Office.

