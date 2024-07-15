Entertainment

TikTok food cretic Keith Lee stops in Jacksonville

By Dex & Barbie T

Keith Lee visits Jacksonville

Tiktok’s most famous food cretic Keith Lee made a stop in Jacksonville over the weekend for Lil Duval’s DUVAL DAY! The event that draws lots of people to Myrtle Avenue in Jacksonville’s New Town neighborhood every summer. Celebrities have stopped by the event in past years like comedians, athletes, and rappers. Lee who boasts over 16.4 million followers on TikTok is known for his food review videos of struggling or under appreciated restaurants around the country. No word if he visited any Jax restaurants while in town. Check out his experience at Duval Day below!

@keith_lee125 Spend Duval Day With Us 💕 would you try it ? 💕 #foodcritic ♬ original sound - Keith Lee
Dex & Barbie T get you started every weekday morning with lots of energy and laughs. As two vastly different personalities, Dex & Barbie T bring a fresh perspective to discussions on relationships, work, family, and trending topics with a focus on issues that matter to the Jacksonville community. Wake up, listen, and enjoy every weekday morning!

