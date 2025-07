Congratulations to Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh on being parents!

The couple announced on Facebook that their daughter was born Sunday.

🎀7/6/2025🎀 Our daughter is here! We couldn’t be more grateful for the blessing and gift of this new little life.... Posted by Demi-Leigh Tebow on Monday, July 7, 2025

As you can see from the post, they haven’t announced her name yet.

The Tebows have been married since 2020. She originally hails from South Africa and was crowned Miss Universe in 2017.