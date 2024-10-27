Timothée Chalamet crashes his own look-alike contest after police shut down crowded event

NEW YORK — (AP) — Actor Timothée Chalamet made a surprise appearance at his own look-alike contest in Lower Manhattan on Sunday, a well-attended event that drew an order to disperse from police and at least one arrest.

Flanked by bodyguards, Chalamet posed for photos with his high-cheeked, curly haired doppelgängers, some of whom had dressed as Willy Wonka and Paul Atreides — characters that Chalamet has played in "Wonka" and the "Dune" movies. At times, adoring fans heaped their attention on the look-alikes, apparently thinking they were face-to-face with the real Chalamet.

The event, advertised on flyers around New York, was one of several look-alike competitions hosted by YouTube personality Anthony Po. As word spread on social media, thousands of people RSVP'd to the event, which promised $50 to the winner.

But minutes after the competition began — and before the actor made his entrance — police ordered the large group to disperse from Washington Square Park, and organizers were slapped with a $500 fine for an “unpermitted costume contest.” At least one contestant was taken away in handcuffs, though police did not immediately say why.

“It started off as a silly joke and now it’s turned pandemonium,” said Paige Nguyen, a producer for the YouTube creator.

Most of the wannabe-Chalamets and spectators relocated to a new park.

On a makeshift stage, the look-alikes were asked about their romantic plans with Kylie Jenner. Jenner and Chalamet are said to be a couple. They were also asked to demonstrate French proficiency and what they'd do to make the world a better place.

Eventually, the audience picked a winner: Miles Mitchell, a Staten Island resident and college senior. Dressed in a purple Willy Wonka outfit, he tossed candy from a briefcase to throngs of young admirers.

“I’m excited and I’m also overwhelmed,” Mitchell said. “There were so many good look-alikes. It was really a toss-up.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.