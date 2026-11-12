Bold City Boardroom - Tony Khan

From the wrestling ring to the boardroom, Tony Khan is making big moves, and now he’s stepping into the spotlight on CMG’s Bold City Boardroom!

The Jacksonville sports executive and businessman is best known as the founder, owner, and CEO of All Elite Wrestling (AEW), where he also serves as President, Executive Producer, and Head of Creative. Khan also plays a major role in the Jacksonville Jaguars organization.

With a career spanning professional wrestling, football, and entertainment, Khan knows a thing or two about building brands and making an impact. Now, he’s joining Bold City Boardroom for a conversation about the business of sports and entertainment, his journey, and what it takes to turn big ideas into reality.

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