Travis Hunter’s United Airline seatmate scores a hug on the sidelines at Monday Night Football win

You never know who you’ll be sitting next to when you fly from point A to point B.

Last May, Travis Hunter sat next to a woman on a flight from Denver to Jacksonville... she didn’t know who he was but was impressed with his politeness. She did end up finding out who he was when people on the plane congratulated him and took pics.

Sandy ended up posting about her encounter and complimenting the Jags on picking such a good guy and she said she’d be buying tickets.

Well, guess who was spotted on the sideline at the Monday Night Football game? It was Sandy, and there was Travis... running over to her to give her a huge hug!