Tripadvisor’s Highest-Rated Tourist Attractions In The World Are In… Florida & Spain?!

If your travel bucket list needs a glow-up, Tripadvisor just handed you the ultimate cheat sheet. The site just dropped its annual Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best Things To Do — aka the ultimate tourist trap filter.

💥 The #1 Tourist Attraction in the World for 2025?

Basílica de la Sagrada Familia in Barcelona, Spain. The unfinished church that’s been under construction since the 1800s just scored the top spot, and now it’s even more of a must-see than ever. (Don’t worry, they say it’ll be done in our lifetime. Maybe.)

🚀 The #1 Tourist Attraction in the U.S.?

NASA Kennedy Space Center in Merritt Island, Florida! That’s right — you don’t have to leave the state to visit the best attraction in the country. Houston may have had the problem, but Florida’s got the bragging rights.

🏆 Top 5 Tourist Attractions In the World

Sagrada Familia – Barcelona, Spain Eiffel Tower – Paris, France NASA Kennedy Space Center – Merritt Island, FL Louvre Museum – Paris, France Angkor Wat – Siem Reap, Cambodia

🇺🇸 Top 10 Tourist Attractions In the U.S.

NASA Kennedy Space Center – Merritt Island, FL

Empire State Building – New York, NY

Sun Studio – Memphis, TN

Central Park – New York, NY

Stetson Mansion – DeLand, FL

John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park – Key Largo, FL

Brooklyn Bridge – New York, NY

National Museum of WWII Aviation – Colorado Springs, CO

The Met – New York, NY

Alcatraz Island – San Francisco, CA

🎉 Top Global Experiences That Made the List:

Renaissance & Medici Tour – Florence, Italy

– Florence, Italy Ninh Binh Highlights Tour – Hanoi, Vietnam

– Hanoi, Vietnam Blue Cave Boat Tour – Dubrovnik, Croatia

– Dubrovnik, Croatia Historical Pubs Tour – London, UK 🍻

– London, UK 🍻 Captain Jack’s Canal Cruise – Amsterdam

🇺🇸 Top Experiences in the U.S. Worth Booking:

Snorkeling Grand Tour – Honolulu, HI 🐠

– Honolulu, HI 🐠 Haunted Walking Tour – Salem, MA 👻

– Salem, MA 👻 Architecture River Cruise – Chicago, IL

– Chicago, IL 9/11 Memorial Tour – NYC

– NYC Secret Food Tour – NYC 🍕🥡

💬 Which ones are on your bucket list? Would you go face-to-face with Florida gators before touring the Eiffel Tower?