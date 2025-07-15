Entertainment

Ukrainian Doctor Drives Through Missile Attack to Deliver Child’s Heart for Transplant

By Dex & Barbie T
Oleksandra Umanets, 23, calms her 10-month-old son as they take cover on the platform of a metro station during a Russian attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday, July 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka) (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
In the middle of a missile attack on Kyiv, Ukraine, a doctor named Borys Todurov risked everything to save a child’s life.

Last week, while Russian drones and explosions rocked the city, Dr. Todurov got behind the wheel and drove across Kyiv with a donor heart in the backseat — a heart meant for a young girl whose only chance at survival was that transplant. No waiting for the all-clear. No second guessing. Just go.

🚨 He dodged fires, air raid sirens, and literal missiles to get the heart to the surgical team in time. And yes — they did it. The transplant was a success. A video even captured the moment her new heart started to beat inside her chest.

💔 The donor was a 4-year-old girl who’d been declared brain-dead. Her mom — a medical worker — made the incredible decision to donate her daughter’s organs. Because of her, three children were saved:

  • Her heart went to the little girl
  • Her kidneys saved a 14-year-old boy
  • And her liver gave life to a 16-year-old girl

It’s a powerful reminder that even in the middle of war, there’s still deep humanity.

