Universal Orlando calls the Ghostbusters for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Universal Orlando calls the Ghostbusters for Halloween Horror Nights Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood Summon Ghostbusters When a New Threat Terrorizes Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights In Its All-New Haunted House, Inspired by Sony Pictures’ Latest Installment from the Hit Franchise, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire” (Universal Orlando Resort /Universal Orlando Resort)

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!” The iconic ghost hunters and monsters will descend on this year’s Universal Orlando Halloween festivities with a new threat.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will have haunted houses inspired by the newest film in the franchise, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

The Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort houses will feature new characters, creatures and ghosts from the classic film franchise.

