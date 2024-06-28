Universal Orlando calls the Ghostbusters for upcoming Halloween Horror Nights

ORLANDO, Fla. — “Who ya gonna call? Ghostbusters!” The iconic ghost hunters and monsters will descend on this year’s Universal Orlando Halloween festivities with a new threat.

Halloween Horror Nights 2024 will have haunted houses inspired by the newest film in the franchise, “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire.”

The Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort houses will feature new characters, creatures and ghosts from the classic film franchise.

