US visa restrictions force some African contestants out of Miss Universe competition

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Two African contestants will miss this year's Miss Universe competition in Puerto Rico because of visa restrictions imposed by President Donald Trump's administration, while two others are struggling to obtain visas.

Representatives from Zambia and the Republic of Congo have withdrawn from the pageant, which takes place this month in the U.S. territory, after failing to secure visas. Contestants from South Sudan and Zimbabwe are still awaiting theirs.

The United States has imposed sweeping travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries, many of them in Africa, under proclamations issued during Trump's second administration.

Last December, the administration expanded restrictions to additional countries, including Zambia and Zimbabwe, while maintaining a full suspension of entry for nationals of the Republic of Congo and South Sudan.

“She earned her crown, she earned her title, and she deserves the opportunity to represent the nation she proudly serves,” Miss Universe Zambia organizers said in a statement this week announcing the withdrawal of their representative, Mubanga Pamela Hatyoka.

In the Republic of Congo, Georgina Kambongo made history when she was crowned the Central African country's first Miss Universe representative. National organizers say her inability to travel to Puerto Rico is linked solely to Trump's travel restrictions.

“American visa challenges have delayed that journey, but the fight is not over,” Zimbabwe’s representative, Roseanna Hall, said in a social media post. “After months of preparation, I am not giving up. I remain confident that God who began a good work in me will bring it to completion.”

In South Sudan, organizers said contestant Adut Deng’s participation remained uncertain despite months of efforts to secure the necessary travel documents and approvals.

“South Sudan deserves to be seen, heard, and represented. Our queen carries the hopes, dreams, beauty, and resilience of a nation,” organizers said in a statement.

The competition’s 75th edition is expected to attract up to 120 contestants. Delegates began arriving in Puerto Rico on Sunday for rehearsals and other preliminary activities.

A national costume competition is scheduled for Nov. 21, followed by swimsuit and evening gown segments the following day. The winner will be crowned on Nov. 24.

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