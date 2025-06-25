Viral video shows JSO officer accidentally tase his partner

This could go under the category of one of those Southwest Airlines commercials that asks, “Wanna get away?”

There’s a viral Instagram video that shows a Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officer accidentally tase his partner instead of the suspect during an attempted arrest.

There are no details as to when this happened, where it happened, who the officers are or any context as to what the arrest was about. We only see one officer try to arrest a man who is resisting and as his partner tries to tase the suspect, he instead tases his fellow officer.

According to a news report, the sheriff’s department said the suspect did end up being caught.

But in the meantime... what an embarrassing situation... and a painful one for the officer who got tased.