Walmart is selling a three-person costume that some online have called a “throuple costume.”

The Couples S’mores Costume comes with three pieces made to look like the ingredients of the fire roasted desert: chocolate, marshmallow and a graham cracker.

The unisex adult costumes being sold for $26.97 are worn as boxy shirts and can paired with any pant or bottom.

The costume is made by Way to Celebrate, which sells several other food-related couples costumes.