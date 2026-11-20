Looking for a little extra holiday magic this season? A popular holiday spectacular is making its way to Jacksonville for one night only.

Cirque Dreams Holidaze will take the stage at the Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday, November 22, 2026, at 6:30 p.m.

The Broadway-style production combines holiday storytelling with incredible circus performances, including aerial acts, acrobatics, juggling, sleight-of-hand tricks and more.

The show follows a young girl named Clara on Christmas Eve as a snowstorm threatens to keep her family from joining her. Two whimsical singers whisk her away to a magical world called HOLIDAZE, where she encounters colorful characters, makes unexpected friends and discovers her own courage.

The 2026 production features a world-renowned cast of performers, along with singers, dancers, toy soldiers and reindeer. Audiences can also expect new sets, sparkling scenery, stunning costumes and live performances of both original music and familiar holiday favorites.

Tickets start at $43.75, and there’s currently a special deal for anyone looking to save on their night out!

Use promo code MAGIC at FSCJArtistSeries.org to receive 50% off ticket price levels B through D.

NOTE: The promotional offer expires on November 22 at 3 p.m. and is not valid for tickets already purchased.

Groups of 10 or more can also receive discounted tickets by emailing groupsales@fscjartistseries.org or calling 904-632-5050.

With only one Jacksonville performance scheduled, Cirque Dreams Holidaze is offering families a chance to kick off the holiday season with an evening of music, magic and jaw-dropping performances.