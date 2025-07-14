Entertainment

Just another day in Florida; deer rescued from the Atlantic by Flagler lifeguards

By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle
Deer rescued from ocean by lifeguards (Lisa Baggett)
By Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Just when you think you’ve seen everything Florida has to offer, from gators in swimming pools to iguanas falling from trees, the Sunshine State finds a new way to get weird.

Down in Flagler Beach, a young deer recently decided to go for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, and spoiler alert, it did not go well. The doe was spotted struggling in the waves, clearly exhausted and in distress. It’s a scene you truly have to see to believe, and luckily, it was all caught on video.

This wasn’t just a casual dip; the deer was in serious trouble. Adding a lovely dose of nightmare fuel to the situation, The Weather Channel reported that sharks were potentially lurking nearby. Enter the heroes of our story: the lifeguards of Flagler County Ocean Rescue. A lifeguard paddled out on a rescue board, got behind the terrified animal, and began the slow process of guiding it back toward the shore.

After the successful rescue, the deer darted off into the dunes, hopefully to rethink its life choices and stick to land-based activities from now on. I still have no idea how or why this deer ended up in the ocean, but it’s Florida. Sometimes, it’s better not to ask questions. A huge shoutout to those lifeguards for a rescue that was definitely not in their job description!

Aaron Schachter

Aaron on 96.9 The Eagle

Aaron is on the air with you for your morning commute Monday through Friday from 6am - 10am on the Eagle. Hopefully he can help you make your workday a breeze to get through with some awesome music!

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!