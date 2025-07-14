Just another day in Florida; deer rescued from the Atlantic by Flagler lifeguards

Just when you think you’ve seen everything Florida has to offer, from gators in swimming pools to iguanas falling from trees, the Sunshine State finds a new way to get weird.

Down in Flagler Beach, a young deer recently decided to go for a swim in the Atlantic Ocean, and spoiler alert, it did not go well. The doe was spotted struggling in the waves, clearly exhausted and in distress. It’s a scene you truly have to see to believe, and luckily, it was all caught on video.

Lifeguards rescued a deer that got swept out to sea off the coast of Flagler Beach, Florida, on Sunday, with a witness telling ABC News the incident coincided with a possible shark sighting.



The unusual rescue took the lifeguards almost two hours to complete. pic.twitter.com/yudKiGWYb8 — ABC News (@ABC) July 10, 2025

This wasn’t just a casual dip; the deer was in serious trouble. Adding a lovely dose of nightmare fuel to the situation, The Weather Channel reported that sharks were potentially lurking nearby. Enter the heroes of our story: the lifeguards of Flagler County Ocean Rescue. A lifeguard paddled out on a rescue board, got behind the terrified animal, and began the slow process of guiding it back toward the shore.

After the successful rescue, the deer darted off into the dunes, hopefully to rethink its life choices and stick to land-based activities from now on. I still have no idea how or why this deer ended up in the ocean, but it’s Florida. Sometimes, it’s better not to ask questions. A huge shoutout to those lifeguards for a rescue that was definitely not in their job description!