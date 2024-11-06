Entertainment

We all prefer live music, and science says there’s a reason for that

Life experience may have already tipped you off to this, but the average brain prefers live music to something that’s been prerecorded.

There’s a neurosurgeon on Instagram who goes by “Dr. Nas”. He recently posted a video on this giving the scoop on why our brains normally have this preference.

Live music will activate entire brain networks involving experiencing pleasure, processing emotions and [re-triggering] memories of the past. The bigger the brain experience, especially in the emotional parts of your brain, the more deeply you will be struck or [feeling] immersed in the music.

—  @drnasneuro via Instagram

The question still remains though...WHY is live music so much more of a treat? 

The answer is Unpredictability.

“The rhythm, intensity, and speed of notes will be slightly different from what you’d hear on Spotify.” says Dr. Nas, “And your brain loves this because not knowing what is coming next is like a little treat.”

