We are a rude city, Jacksonville!

Jacksonville is the 12th rudest city in America this year, according to a Preply study.

The tutoring company surveyed dozens of cities, asking people questions like how often residents witness others committing rude acts, how they perceive native residents versus transplants, and more. Preply applied scores to responses that indicated a higher frequency of rudeness and calculated the average score for each city. Finally, scores were adjusted on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 representing the rudest.

Jacksonville got a total score of 8.05 out of 10.

The city with the highest rudeness score in America IS Miami. It scored 9.88.