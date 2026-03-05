Welcome in Spring with a Sweet Treat From Dairy Queen 🍦

Dairy Queen’s annual Free Cone Day is right around the corner!

Every year, Dairy Queen marks the start of spring by giving customers free ice cream for one day only.

This year, Dairy Queen is celebrating a day early with their Free Cone Day happening Thursday, March 19:

On March 19, customers can visit non-mall Dairy Queen locations and receive a free vanilla cone, no purchase necessary. This offer excludes delivery and mobile orders.

NOTE: At mall locations, customers need to make a purchase to redeem the single-use offer.

While you’re getting your free ice cream, be sure to check out Dairy Queen’s new menu items as well.

They’ve teamed up with the Savannah Bananas baseball team to bring fans a Savannah Bananas Split Shake which has soft-serve ice cream, milk, bananas, strawberries, chocolate shavings and whipped topping.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Dairy Queen has added a Mint Crunchin’ Dipped Cone and Mint Oreo Blizzard to the menu.